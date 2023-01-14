Analysts Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target at $16.30

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ENGGY opened at $8.87 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

