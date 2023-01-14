Analysts Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target at $16.30

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.1 %
ENGGY opened at $8.87 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
