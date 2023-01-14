Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $102.72

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NTLA stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

