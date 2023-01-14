Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $155.30

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

LSTR opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

