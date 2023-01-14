Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price at $47.42

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 753.52%. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.