Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,339.29

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.29 ($16.32).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,110 ($13.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

TPK opened at GBX 1,022.50 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 940.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 901.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 904.87. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,637 ($19.94).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

