Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $61.33

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.81.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

XPO opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

