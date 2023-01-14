Analyzing ASAP (ASAP) & The Competition

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ASAP to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASAP and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million -$5.23 million -0.03 ASAP Competitors $3.87 billion $397.19 million -29,967.22

ASAP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

ASAP has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASAP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP Competitors 723 4564 9861 248 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.19%. Given ASAP’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% ASAP Competitors -34.69% -9,157.68% -4.72%

Summary

ASAP peers beat ASAP on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

