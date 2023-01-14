Analyzing PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 9.53% 27.17% 18.22% B. Riley Financial -3.78% 0.16% 0.02%

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. PJT Partners pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -211.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PJT Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $991.95 million 1.95 $189.96 million $3.88 20.41 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.66 $445.05 million ($1.89) -21.24

This table compares PJT Partners and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PJT Partners. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PJT Partners and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given PJT Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PJT Partners beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

