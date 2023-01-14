Annexon, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Annexon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 32.5% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

