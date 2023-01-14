AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.89.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $317.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AON will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of AON by 128.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

