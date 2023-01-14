Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.33 per share, with a total value of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

