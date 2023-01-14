Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 175,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

