apricus wealth LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,218,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,189,000 after purchasing an additional 297,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
