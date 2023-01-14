Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPRFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aris Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aris Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TPRFF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Aris Mining has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

