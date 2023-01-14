Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

