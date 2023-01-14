Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.