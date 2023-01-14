ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.28) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.75) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 607.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 713.23. The stock has a market cap of £745.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

