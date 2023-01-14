ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.75) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £745.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,403.23. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 607.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 713.23.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,052.63). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

