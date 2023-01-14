ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 935.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

Several brokerages recently commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £745.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.23. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

