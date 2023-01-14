AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.29) to £135 ($164.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £118 ($143.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.