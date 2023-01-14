Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $92.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,817,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

