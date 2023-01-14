Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Insider Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 37,594 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $147,822,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.