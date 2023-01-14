Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Donald Weinstein Sells 5,075 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $899,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

