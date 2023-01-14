Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.31 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

