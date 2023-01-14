Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

