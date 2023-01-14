Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

