Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXTA. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

AXTA opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,902,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 294.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 704,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

