Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AXTA. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2 %
AXTA opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,902,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 294.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 704,185 shares in the last quarter.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.