Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:AYASF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.