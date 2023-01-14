Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

AZRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

