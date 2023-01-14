Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
AZRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
