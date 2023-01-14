AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. AZZ’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

