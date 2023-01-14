B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

