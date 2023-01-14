B. Riley Increases Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $46.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

VRDN stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.83. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,370. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

