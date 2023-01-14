Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $357.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 355.89 ($4.34), with a volume of 732821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.80 ($4.25).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 309.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.52.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.