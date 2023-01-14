Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.03

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 151.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

