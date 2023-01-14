BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.2 %

BKU stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares during the period.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

