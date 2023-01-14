Barclays Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $52.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:GXO opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

