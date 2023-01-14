Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Trading Up 1.9 %

Barclays stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barclays by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Barclays by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

