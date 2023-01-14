Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.44.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.47. The firm has a market cap of C$46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

