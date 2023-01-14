Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

BBWI opened at $46.66 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

