Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €91.74 ($98.65) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is €84.64 and its 200 day moving average is €78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

