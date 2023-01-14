Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,157,703.36.

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

