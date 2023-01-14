Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,157,703.36.
  • On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $3,724,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $3,505,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

