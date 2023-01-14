Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of BGFV opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

