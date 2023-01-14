BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

BMRN opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,468 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

