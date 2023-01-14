BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
BMRN opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,468 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
