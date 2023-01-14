Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.