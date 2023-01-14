BMO Capital Markets Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$4.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after buying an additional 1,282,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 240.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 278,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 210,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

