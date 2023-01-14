BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

BNP stock opened at €59.86 ($64.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.83. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($74.38).

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

