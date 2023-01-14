BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.3 %

BNP stock opened at €59.86 ($64.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.83. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($74.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.