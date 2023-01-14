Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDRBF. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.16.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $43.27 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

