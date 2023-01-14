Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.