Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $1,609,394.28 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $26,555,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $5,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 73.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowlero Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

