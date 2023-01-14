Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CBRE Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.85.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.1 %

BYD opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 in the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.