Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 6.5 %

BRZE stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.41. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,235,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.